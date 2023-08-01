CenterOak-backed Palmetto Exterminators acquires PestNow and forms Entomo Brands

Palmetto Exterminators CEO Brian Butler will serve as CEO of the combined business

LR Tullius served as financial advisor to PestNow in connection with the transaction

PestNow was founded in 1995

Palmetto Exterminators, a portfolio company of CenterOak Partners, has acquired Sterling, Virginia-based PestNow, a provider of pest control services, and formed Entomo Brands. No financial terms were disclosed.

Entomo Brands manages multiple insect-related service companies operating under regional and local brands. The company will maintain its corporate headquarters in Charleston, South Carolina and Palmetto Exterminators CEO Brian Butler will serve as CEO of the combined business. PestNow and Palmetto Exterminators will retain their existing trade names.

PestNow was founded in 1995.

“The acquisition of PestNow more than doubles the footprint and earnings of the Company since CenterOak completed a majority investment in Palmetto Exterminators in 2022,” said Eric Holter, a managing director at CenterOak in a statement. “Scaling Entomo Brands into one of the top 25 largest providers of pest control services in the United States is an important milestone in the execution of our investment thesis.”

LR Tullius served as financial advisor to PestNow in connection with the transaction.

Entomo Brands operates 17 branches and serves customers across South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Georgia, North Carolina, D.C. and West Virginia.

Based in Dallas, CenterOak Partners invests in the middle market.