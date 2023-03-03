CenterOak-backed Turf Masters Brand buys lawn care services provider Fairway Green

Fairway Green was founded by Sam Lang in 1989

Turf Masters Brands Inc, which is backed by CenterOak Partners, has acquired North Carolina-based Fairway Green, a provider of lawn care as well as tree and shrub care services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Roswell, Georgia-based Turf Masters is a provider of recurring residential lawn care services.

“We are pleased to continue executing on the strategy we laid out to recruit strong local market leaders to join the Turf Masters Brands platform,” said Andy Kadrich, CEO of Turf Masters Brands, in a statement. “These brands are all recognized leaders in growing markets, and together we have the combined resources and expertise to provide a broad range of services with industry-leading customer care. We look forward to continuing our growth trajectory with additional acquisitions and organic growth.”

Turf Masters Brands currently operates more than 24 branches across 11 states and employs over 700 team members.

Based in Dallas, CenterOak Partners invests in the middle market. The private equity firm targets industrial growth, consumer and business services.