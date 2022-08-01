CenterSquare Investment Management appoints Crowe as president

Prior to joining CenterSquare, Crowe was CIO of liquid alternatives at Resource Real Estate

CenterSquare Investment Management has promoted Scott Crowe to president. Crowe has served as chief investment strategist since 2015 and will continue to report CenterSquare CEO and CIO E. Todd Briddell.

“Scott’s leadership has been a critical component of our success and will be paramount to capturing the robust opportunities that lie ahead,” said Briddell in a statement. “He has been a relentless champion of innovation, product development and thought leadership across our listed and private platforms. I am incredibly energized to continue to partner with Scott to deliver outstanding performance on behalf of our clients.”

Crowe currently leads CenterSquare’s private equity real estate and capital markets group and has oversight of the Firm’s risk management function. He also sits on CenterSquare’s numerous investment committees and holds a seat on the board of directors.

Prior to joining CenterSquare, Crowe was CIO of liquid alternatives at Resource Real Estate where he built and led a global investment and distribution platform. Prior to that, Crowe was lead global portfolio manager for Cohen & Steers, where he was responsible for $10B in assets under management and led the investment and research team of over 20 portfolio managers and analysts. Prior to this, Crowe held the position of head of global real estate for UBS Equities Research, where he built and managed the U.S. REIT division while leading a global team of more than 40 analysts.

Crowe began his career at Paladin Property Securities and holds an Honors Finance Degree from the University of Technology Sydney and a bachelor’s degree from the University of NSW/National University of Singapore.

Founded in 1987, CenterSquare is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia. CenterSquare has more than $14 billion in assets under management.