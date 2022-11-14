Centre Partners and HEP invest in Toney Healthcare Consulting

THCC's founder and CEO Dr. Sam Toney will continue to lead the business.

McGuire Woods acted as legal counsel to Centre Partners and HEP

Hyde Park Capital served as advisor to THCC while Shumaker LLP acted as legal counsel

THCC was established in 2008

Centre Partners and Health Enterprise Partners have invested in Tampa, Florida-based Toney Healthcare Consulting, a healthcare consulting firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

THCC’s founder and CEO Dr. Sam Toney will continue to lead the business.

“We are excited to partner with Dr. Toney and HEP to support THCC’s continued growth,” said Daniel Brinkenhoff, managing director at Centre Partners, in a statement. “THCC is a trusted advisor to its health plan clients and is well-positioned to address their increasingly complex needs in the areas of utilization and care management.”

THCC was established in 2008.

In conjunction with the investment by Centre and HEP, Dr. Linda Rosenstock has joined THCC’s board of directors. Dr. Rosenstock is Dean Emeritus of the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and is currently professor of health policy and management and medicine at UCLA.

McGuire Woods acted as legal counsel to Centre Partners and HEP. Hyde Park Capital served as advisor to THCC while Shumaker LLP acted as legal counsel.

Founded in 1986, Centre Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm focusing on the consumer and healthcare sectors.

HEP invests in lower middle market healthcare services and information technology companies.