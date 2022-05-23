Centre Partners completes Captain D’s buyout

Centre Partners has closed its previously announced buyout of Nashville-based Captain D’s, a seafood fast food chain. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Centre Partners, a leading middle market private equity firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Captain D’s Seafood and affiliated entities (“Captain D’s” or “the Company”), a leading seafood-themed quick service restaurant group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1969 and based in Nashville, Tennessee, Captain D’s operates a premier national chain of more than 500 seafood-focused quick service restaurants across the United States. Throughout its storied history, Captain D’s has provided high-quality, made-to-order seafood at affordable prices.

The transaction represents Centre Partners’ second time partnering with Captain D’s and its Chief Executive Officer Phil Greifeld. Centre Partners previously acquired Captain D’s in 2013 and exited the business in 2017. The Captain D’s management team has invested alongside Centre Partners and will continue to serve in their current roles.

Bruce Pollack, Managing Partner of Centre Partners, said, “We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with Phil Greifeld and this experienced executive team once again. With its differentiated menu of craveable seafood, Captain D’s provides a unique value proposition to its customers. We look forward to supporting Phil and the team as they seek to significantly expand the business.”

Mr. Greifeld commented, “We are proud to welcome Centre Partners back to the Company and continue our growth story with their support. Their deep understanding of our business makes them an ideal partner for our next phase of growth. We continue to improve the customer experience with new menu offerings; streamlined digital, drive-thru and delivery options; and an expanding geographic footprint. We are excited to build upon these initiatives with Centre Partners.”

About Centre Partners

Founded in 1986, Centre Partners is a leading middle-market private equity firm focusing on the consumer and healthcare sectors, with offices in New York and Los Angeles and over $2.5 billion of equity capital invested in more than 80 transactions. Centre Partners seeks to partner with founders, families, entrepreneurs and management teams to build exceptional businesses. Centre Partners provides management teams access to its unique resources, which includes an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Additional information is available at www.centrepartners.com.