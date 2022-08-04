Century Park-backed Accelalpha acquires Frontera Consulting

The Frontera transaction marks the seventh acquisition by Century Park in the technology services sector and the fourth acquisition for Accelalpha

Based in Los Angeles, Century Park invests in family businesses, owner-operated firms and corporate divestitures

Accelalpha, a portfolio company of Century Park Capital Partners, has acquired Frontera Consulting, a New York City-based provider of business and technology consulting services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Accelalpha is a provider of Oracle cloud consulting services.

Tony Trevino, a principal at Century Park Capital Partners, said in a statement: “We’re delighted to join forces with the Frontera team as we continue to expand our geographic reach and capabilities around mission critical applications for our enterprise customer base. We look forward to seeing what Frontera and Accelalpha can accomplish together.”

Century Park Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity group established in 2000 that invests in family businesses, owner-operated firms and corporate divestitures with the purpose of accelerating growth and transforming these companies into leading industry players.