CEP backs commercial landscape services firm Aphix

Founded in 1999, Caltius Equity Partners is the equity arm of Caltius Capital Management

Based in Los Angeles, CEP invests in the business and industrial services, technology, and consumer services sectors

Caltius Equity Partners has made a significant investment in Aphix, a provider of commercial landscape services in Kentucky and Tennessee. No financial terms were disclosed.

Aphix was founded in 2004.

“Aphix is a terrific fit for our investment thesis of targeting investments in recurring revenue services businesses to build a leading company in the fragmented landscaping services industry,” said Justin Benshoof, managing director of CEP in a statement. “We will be actively evaluating add-on acquisitions of companies with strong maintenance revenues and $0 to $12 million of EBITDA.”

The partnership with Aphix is a continuation of CEP’s experience in the facility services industry, which includes past investments in Air Conditioning Innovative Solutions, Stratus and AI Fire.

Founded in 1999, Caltius Equity Partners is the equity arm of Caltius Capital Management. Based in Los Angeles, CEP invests in the business and industrial services, technology, and consumer services sectors.