Cerberus snaps up home equity financing firm Spring EQ

Spring EQ founder and CEO Jerry Schiano will continue to lead the company.

Morgan Stanley served as financial advisor to Cerberus while GreensLedge Capital Markets LLC served as financial advisor to Spring EQ

Founded in 1992, Cerberus has approximately $65 billion in assets under management

Cerberus Capital Management has acquired Spring EQ, a Pennsylvania-based provider of home equity financing solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Spring EQ founder and CEO Jerry Schiano will continue to lead the company.

On the deal, Brendan Garvey, president of Cerberus Residential Opportunities, said in a statement, “Spring EQ has earned the trust of homeowners across America with its tailored, flexible financing solutions. Together, we’ll be positioned to sustain and grow the platform’s leadership in this expanding segment of the residential market. We’re looking forward to supporting their important mission of helping customers access and unlock their home equity value with transparency and simplicity.”

Dechert LLP and Dentons US LLP acted as legal advisors to Cerberus, and Morgan Stanley served as financial advisor. Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP acted as legal advisor to Spring EQ and GreensLedge Capital Markets LLC served as financial advisor.

Founded in 1992, Cerberus has approximately $65 billion in assets under management.