Ceres Partners taps Bodio for managing director, private equity investments

Ceres Partners appointed Rick Bodio to managing director, private equity investments. In his new role, Bodio will accelerate the build out of the firm’s specialized private equity strategy in food and agriculture investments.

Previously, he was deputy chief investment officer at Manulife Investment Management, Agriculture, a subsidiary of John Hancock.

“Rick’s breadth of experience sets him apart in this industry,” said Ceres Partners founder and CEO Perry Vieth, in a statement. “He brings a seasoned perspective that will immediately add value to our private equity investments and successfully guide our subsequent funds.”

Headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, Ceres Partners invests in the food and agriculture sector.