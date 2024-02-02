Charlesbank bets on RIAs; Kinderhook backs trash compactors; Blue Road readies honey maker for sale

Good morning dealmakers, thank goodness it’s Friday.

It’s Obey Martin Manayiti here with the newsletter this morning.

Happy Groundhog Day, Hubsters. Good news: Punxsutawney Phil Predicts an early Spring!

And in PE deal news, Kinderhook Industries has acquired a company that provides sustainable waste containment infrastructure.

Up next, we have some wealth management news from Charlesbank Capital Partners.

We’ve also got a lead on a sweet sale process reportedly coming up from Blue Road Capital.

Finally, for our Friday listicle, we’re rounding out the week with a look at five PE deals leveraging the talent shortage and other HR complexities.

Waste management

Kinderhook Industries has acquired Phoenix-based Compactor Rentals of America, (CRA) a provider of sustainable waste containment infrastructure.

The transaction represents Kinderhook’s 123rd environmental/business services acquisition since inception in 2003, according to the firm.

CRA is a provider of sustainable waste containment infrastructure, specializing in commercial waste compactor and baler equipment rental services, according to the company. It has a fleet of over 5,200 compactor and baler assets which is supported by a nationwide network of over 160 vendor partners.

“We believe that CRA has developed a uniquely recurring and stable business model, and that management’s experience, dedication, and valuable relationships position the company to achieve its high growth potential,” said Rob Michalik, a managing director at Kinderhook.

Wealth management

Charlesbank Capital Partners yesterday announced its investment of $250 million in Rise Growth Partners, a company that provides growth-oriented capital to registered investment advisers (RIAs).

David Katz, a managing director at the Boston firm told PE Hub that the deal was in part to tap compelling risk-adjusted returns in the wealth management space.

Charlesbank was also attracted to this sector by growth potential, both organic and inorganic.

Rise will seek to acquire significant minority stakes in high-growth RIAs with assets under management ranging from approximately $1 billion to more than $5 billion.

Its approach is rooted in providing RIAs with growth capital, hands-on operational guidance and acquisition expertise to help these firms transform into the next generation of national wealth management platforms, according to the company.

“RIAs have many attractive attributes,” said Katz. “There is near 100 percent recurring revenue, strong organic growth and a high degree of fragmentation in the market that enables M&A. We believe the risk-adjusted returns in the space are very compelling, especially for high-quality firms that are growing.”

Sweet sale

Blue Road Capital is launching a review of Sweet Harvest Foods, sources familiar with the matter told PE Hub’s Michael Schoeck. The producer of natural products, including honey, agave and molasses, is likely to attract PE sponsors focused on consumer products.

BofA Securities’ mid-market advisory group is advising the process for Blue Road, a New York-based mid-market sponsor active in the consumer products market.

Sweet Harvest is being marketed off of $40 million in EBITDA over the last year. Formed in 1923, the company does business as Sweet Harvest and Nature Nate’s Honey Company, distributors of natural sweeteners to food manufacturers, national retail and grocery chains. With production facilities in Minnesota, Michigan and California, Sweet Harvest has global operations in the US, Brazil, Turkey, Ukraine, India and Vietnam, according to its website.

Blue Road acquired Sweet Harvest in 2021 from Peak Rock Capital, whose portfolio company Natural American Foods combined with the company in 2016.

Under Blue Road’s ownership, Sweet Harvest acquired the Nature Nate’s Honey brand in 2022.

Blue Road and Sweet Harvest did not return requests for comment. BofA Securities declined to comment.

Staffing up

The talent shortage in the US job market and increased complexity in managing employees are driving private equity investments in companies that offer multiple human resources-related services across different sectors.

I rounded up five deals here in this sector from TPG, MidOcean Partners, (CDPQ) and others.

Below is one example:

Fort Worth, Texas-headquartered TPG earlier in January agreed to invest in G&A Partners, a Houston-based human resources and technology services platform.

G&A Partners is a professional employment organization (PEO) that supports more than 3,000 small and medium-sized businesses nationwide through a full suite of technology-enabled human resources services, according to the company.

G&A Partners offers services such as HR management software, payroll administration, health insurance and benefits, risk management and compliance, and outsourced accounting.

“As companies contend with increasingly complex regulatory environments, the importance of the employee experience remains paramount,” said Peter Munzig, a partner at TPG. “For nearly three decades, G&A has demonstrated a track record of growth and helping solve their customers’ most complex human capital needs.”

That’s it for today. MK Flynn will be back with more on Monday.

Have a nice weekend,

Obey