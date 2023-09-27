Charlesbank Capital-backed Titan Cloud buys Leighton O’Brien

Chris Cooper, Leighton O’Brien’s CEO, will join Titan Cloud as the new president of international

Charlesbank invested in Titan Cloud in 2022

Charlesbank is a middle-market private equity firm

Titan Cloud, backed by Charlesbank Capital Partners, has acquired Leighton O’Brien, a global fuel analytics software and field technologies provider.

“With this acquisition, we will accelerate our global growth, extend our product portfolio, and expedite our fuel asset optimization roadmap,” said David Freese, CEO and chief product officer of Titan Cloud.

Titan Cloud will expand its footprint into six continents and 43 countries with this transaction, according to a release.

Chris Cooper, Leighton O’Brien’s CEO, will join Titan Cloud as the new president of international to lead global expansion serving fuel retailers, fleet operators, and service providers across both established and emerging markets.

Charlesbank invested in Titan Cloud in 2022.

Titan Cloud is a fuel asset optimization software company based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Charlesbank is a middle-market private equity firm with offices in Boston and New York.

Leighton O’Brien is based in Hawthorn, Victoria.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.