Charlesbank Capital Partners wraps up third credit fund at $1.5bn

Charlesbank Capital Partners has closed its third credit fund at $1.5 billion, beating its $1.25 billion.

Charlesbank Credit Opportunities Fund III’s limited partners include public and corporate pensions, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, asset managers and family offices, as well as high-net-worth individuals.

Charlesbank’s previous credit fund closed at $1.1 billion.

COF III will invest in middle-market companies, principally in North America, with enterprise values ranging between $150 million and $3 billion.

“We are grateful for the support and confidence of our existing and new investors, which led to our success in closing COF III above our target,” said Jina Moon, senior vice president of investor relations at Charlesbank in a statement. “We believe that our proven track record, all-weather strategy and the attractiveness of the opportunistic credit environment resonated with a wide range of capital allocators.”

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank has more than $17 billion of capital raised since inception.