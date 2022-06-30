Chicago Pacific Founders promotes Mathur to partner

Mathur leads deal teams focused on all aspects of the firm’s investments.

Since joining CPF, Mathur has co-led seven platform investments

CPF invests in growth companies within value-based care, healthcare services, AI and tech enabled services, and caring for aging populations

CPF was founded in 2014

Chicago Pacific Founders has promoted Sameer Mathur to partner.

At CPF, Mathur leads deal teams focused on all aspects of the firm’s investments, from origination and due diligence through deal structuring, execution, and post investment portfolio management. Since joining CPF, Mathur has co-led seven platform investments and has been instrumental in thesis development on a number of new investment platforms.

“We’re thrilled to announce Sameer’s promotion to partner at CPF,” said founder and Managing Partner Mary Tolan, in a statement. “Sameer is a tremendously talented, diligent individual who recognizes the value of CPF’s collaborative ethos and continuously strives to generate outstanding results.”

Based in Chicago and San Francisco, Chicago Pacific Founders invests in growth companies within value-based care, healthcare services, AI and tech enabled services, and caring for aging populations.