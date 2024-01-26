Churchill completes $400m mid-market CLO

Churchill MMSLF CLO III was structured in connection with Churchill’s co-investment partnership with Mubadala Investment Company.

Churchill Asset Management has closed its latest middle-market collateralized loan obligation at $400 million.

Churchill MMSLF CLO III was structured in connection with Churchill’s co-investment partnership with Mubadala Investment Company.

The transaction represents the third CLO that Churchill priced in 2023 and the eighth outstanding CLO under management, bringing CLO assets under management to approximately $3.5 billion.

“We are pleased to build upon Churchill’s 17-year track record as a leading middle market asset manager with the successful closing of this transaction,” said Kelli Marti, Churchill’s head of CLO management in a statement. “Both the outstanding support from new and existing investors as well as the competitive pricing achieved were a testament to investor confidence in our time-tested investment approach and CLO management expertise. We look forward to continuing to build on this momentum and already have a robust 2024 pipeline across our CLO platform and broader private capital business.”

The CLO has a four-year reinvestment period.

Wells Fargo served as administrative agent and arranger of the transaction.

Churchill is an investment-specialist affiliate of Nuveen, the asset manager of TIAA.

Churchill provides financing solutions to middle-market private equity firms and their portfolio companies across the capital structure. Churchill has over $50 billion of committed capital.