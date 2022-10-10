Churchill racks up over $12bn for recent senior lending program

Investors include leading public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and family offices based in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia

“We are very grateful for the strong support we received from both new and existing investors across the globe, which we believe speaks to our excellent track record and reaffirms our leadership position in the private debt market,” said Ken Kencel, president and CEO of Churchill, in a statement. “The senior lending asset class is particularly attractive in today’s market environment given the floating rate nature of the investments, strong current income potential, significant lender protections and senior position in the capital structure.”

With five offices across the U.S., Churchill has over 140 employees and manages over $41 billion of committed capital, approximately half of which is dedicated to the firm’s senior lending strategy. A majority of the firm’s senior lending investment committee has worked together for more than 16 years, funding over $25 billion of middle market senior loans in approximately 770 transactions utilizing a focused and disciplined investment strategy that has been tested over several economic cycles.

Churchill is an investment-specialist affiliate of Nuveen, the asset manager of TIAA. Churchill has over $41 billion of committed capital.