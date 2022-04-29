Churchill supports Stone Point’s Eliassen buyout

Churchill Asset Management has provided a credit facility to back Stone Point Capital’s acquisition of Reading, Massachusetts-based Eliassen Group, a provider of high-end I.T. talent solutions and consulting services. No financial terms were disclosed. Churchill was the lead arranger and administrative agent on the financing.

New York, NY, April 29, 2022 – Churchill Asset Management today announced that it served as Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent for a senior secured credit facility in support of Eliassen Group (“Eliassen”) by Stone Point Capital (“Stone Point”). Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Reading, MA, Eliassen is a leading provider of high-end I.T. talent solutions and consulting services in the areas of Life Sciences, Agile Consulting, Cloud Migration and Risk Management/Business Optimization. Churchill’s senior lending team has worked with Stone Point on various financing transactions over the past four years.

About Churchill Asset Management LLC

Churchill, an investment-specialist affiliate of Nuveen (the asset manager of TIAA), provides customized financing solutions to middle market private equity firms and their portfolio companies across the capital structure. With over $37 billion of committed capital, we provide first lien, unitranche, second lien and mezzanine debt, in addition to equity co-investments and private equity fund commitments. Churchill has a long history of disciplined investing across multiple economic cycles and our unique origination strategy, best in class execution and investment are driven by more than 100 professionals in New York, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles. More information can be found at www.churchillam.com.

About Stone Point Capital

Stone Point is an investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, with over $40 billion of assets under management. Stone Point targets investments in companies in the global financial services industry and related sectors. The firm invests in a number of alternative asset classes, including private equity through its flagship Trident Funds. Stone Point also manages both liquid and private credit funds and managed accounts. In addition, Stone Point Capital Markets supports portfolio companies and other clients by providing dedicated financing solutions. SPC Capital Markets LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and a member of FINRA and SIPC. SPC Capital Markets LLC is an affiliate of Stone Point Capital LLC and SPC Financing Company LLC, a financing company involved in arranging or originating loans for portfolio companies and/or sponsors. Securities are offered through SPC Capital Markets LLC. For more information, please visit www.stonepoint.com.