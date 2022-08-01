CI Capital-backed Arch Amenities acquires cleaning pool service NYS Pool Management

Arch is a provider of wellness, amenity and meeting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels and private clubs

Arch Amenities Group, a portfolio company of CI Capital Partners, has acquired NYS Pool Management, a pool cleaning service. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Mahwah, New Jersey, NYS Pool Management also operates as United Pool Services.

On the deal, Barry Goldstein, Arch CEO, said in a statement: “Important and desired services that complement our established presence in hotels, fitness centers, country clubs and residential communities. NYS and United can tackle complex construction projects while managing large-scale pools, including the hiring and training of full-time lifeguards.”

Arch Amenities Group, based in Rockville, Maryland, is a provider of wellness, amenity and meeting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels and private clubs worldwide.