CI Capital-backed Arch Amenities Group appoints Ertel as CFO

Arch Amenities Group, a portfolio company of CI Capital Partners, has named Todd Ertel as chief financial officer.

Arch is a provider of amenity management and consulting services for commercial and residential properties.

In his new role, Ertel will lead the accounting, finance and strategic mergers and acquisitions functions for Arch. He also will oversee all legal affairs for the company and collaborate with the senior leadership team on long-term strategic planning.

“Todd has a proven track record in driving meaningful financial returns, raising capital, launching and managing businesses, overseeing acquisitions and successfully building and mentoring finance teams,” said Arch CEO Barry Goldstein, in a statement. “Arch will benefit from his leadership as we continue to grow our business and meet the increasing demand for wellness and amenities services in commercial and residential spaces.”

Ertel is the former chief financial officer at Alfred. Prior to that, he was chief financial officer for Club Quarters. Ertel also previously served as vice president of finance at Marriott International. Earlier in his career, Ertel was director of finance at Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

Arch Amenities Group is based in Rockville, Maryland.