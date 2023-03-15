CI Capital-backed Arch Amenities Group appoints Friedman as VP

Rockville, Maryland-based Arch Amenities Group is a provider of wellness, amenity and meeting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels and private clubs.

Arch Amenities Group, a portfolio company of CI Capital Partners, has named Davey Friedman as vice president of real estate and business development.

In his new role, Friedman will be responsible for growing the company’s services in the West.

Rockville, Maryland-based Arch Amenities Group is a provider of wellness, amenity and meeting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels and private clubs.

Prior to Arch, Friedman was a real estate broker and manager of a family real estate office. Earlier in his career, he was WeWork’s first salesperson in the West and held roles of increasing responsibility leading to head of sales for the western U.S. and Canada.

“Davey specializes in building high-performance sales organizations from the ground up and driving significant revenues,” said Arch CEO Barry Goldstein in a statement. “He is a highly motivated and accomplished sales leader whose proven track record dovetails with Arch’s momentum and growth trajectory in amenities management and consulting.”

Founded in 1993, CI Capital invests in the middle market. CI is based in New York City.