CI Capital-backed Arch Amenities snaps up Personal Best

Arch Amenities Group, a portfolio company of CI Capital Partners, has acquired Personal Best Health and Performance, a Palgrave, Ontario-based provider of corporate wellness services.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Personal Best provides consultative and management services designed to maximize the benefit of employee fitness and lifestyle programs. It specifies fitness equipment and layouts for building architects and designers and offers guidance on day-to-day operations, staffing, policies, procedures, budgeting, safety and liability issues.

Arch Amenities is a Rockville, Maryland-based amenity management, hospitality consulting and recruiting service provider for commercial and residential properties, hotels, spas, private clubs and pools.

The acquisition will facilitate the introduction of Arch Amenities’ “cutting-edge, hospitality-infused amenity management solutions into Canadian markets,” said Mike Flanagan, the company’s chief growth officer, in a statement.

With headquarters in New York, CI Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on investing in mid-market opportunities in North America.