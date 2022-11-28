CIBC Innovation Banking provides $25m to clinical care service company Podimetrics

CIBC Innovating Banking is the technology lending arm of Canadian bank CIBC.

Podimetrics was founded in 2011

CIBC Innovation Banking is the technology lending arm of Canadian bank CIBC

CIBC Innovation Banking has offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Durham, London, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver

CIBC Innovation Banking has provided $25 million of debt financing to Podimetrics, a Somerville, Massachusetts-based clinical-care service company that helps prevent amputations in patients suffering from complex diabetes.

Podimetrics plans to use the growth capital to expand its commercial operations.

Podimetrics was founded in 2011.

“CIBC Innovation Banking is proud to support Podimetrics as it continues to grow and help diabetic patients,” said Jeff Chapman, head of North American life science and healthcare, CIBC Innovation Banking, in a statement. “We are excited to work with a company dedicated to providing preventative care and helping reduce amputations in diabetic patients.”

CIBC Innovating Banking is the technology lending arm of Canadian bank CIBC.

CIBC Innovation Banking has offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Durham, London, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver.