CIBC Innovation Banking taps Singh as managing director

DENVER & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce today that Ron Singh is joining the team as a Managing Director in CIBC Innovation Banking’s Denver office. With over 20 years of industry experience with business development, deal structuring, and team leadership, Ron brings his range of talents to CIBC Innovation Banking at an important juncture in the group’s continued evolution as it supports the growth ambitions of hundreds of existing and emerging startups in the area. Ron joins from Bank of America in Denver, where he was a Senior Vice-President.

“I’m looking forward to making an immediate impact on the Mountain region,” said Ron Singh, Managing Director in CIBC Innovation Banking’s Denver office. “In four short years, CIBC Innovation Banking has become the #2 lender to U.S.-based Series A-C tech and life science companies. Our ecosystem thrives on agility, commitment, and experience, and I know that I’ve found the right fit in CIBC Innovation Banking.”

As the business continues to grow its footprint, CIBC Innovation Banking is also announcing the following appointments in key markets:

Sean Duffy, who joined the group in 2021 as a Managing Director with the opening of its United Kingdom office, has been appointed Head, United Kingdom & Europe, CIBC Innovation Banking.

Joe Hammer, Managing Director in CIBC Innovation Banking’s Boston office, has been promoted to Co-Head, Life Sciences & Healthcare. Menlo Park-based Managing Director, Jeff Chapman, continues as Head, Life Sciences & Healthcare, a position he has held since prior to CIBC’s acquisition of Wellington Financial LP in 2018.

Paul McKinlay, a Toronto-based Managing Director covering the Growth Equity sector, has taken on the added responsibility of being Canadian Market Leader, CIBC Innovation Banking. Paul joined Wellington Financial LP in 2013 as an Associate.

In New York, Caroline Tkatschow, has been promoted to Executive Director, CIBC Innovation Banking. Caroline joined the group in 2018 in Toronto from CIBC’s mid-market investment banking group. She was transferred to the New York office in 2021.

“Our bank strives to serve the needs of entrepreneurs and venture capital firms,” added Mark McQueen, President & Executive Managing Director at CIBC Innovation Banking. “These moves demonstrate our ongoing commitment to ensuring that the Innovation Economy is well-financed, particularly during these volatile markets.” McQueen continued: “As we continue to develop and grow our team in each and every key market, we will rely on this successful combination of internal promotion and external recruiting. If you are looking for an entrepreneurial opportunity, with an experienced and fun team, and clear career upside, look no further than CIBC.”

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to innovation companies across North America, the UK, and select European countries at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, London, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking and capital markets businesses.