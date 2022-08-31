CIVC Partners invests in freight broker OTR Transportation

As part of the investment in OTR, Dan Para, former chairman of Magnate Worldwide, will be co-investing and joining the board of OTR.

CIVC Partners has made an investment in Chicago-based OTR Transportation, a tech-enabled freight broker. No financial terms were disclosed. The deal was done in partnership with CEO and founder Jon Braun and the OTR management team.

The entire OTR management team will remain in place following the transaction and Jon Braun will maintain a significant ownership position in OTR.

John Compall, a partner at CIVC, said in a statement, “OTR is a rapidly growing provider of freight brokerage solutions with an exceptional track record of exceeding customer expectations. OTR’s deep operational expertise and proprietary technology platform allow them to tackle customers’ most challenging logistics needs while providing the speed, certainty, and visibility that customers need in order to effectively manage their supply chains. We are looking forward to our partnership with Jon and the rest of the OTR management team to support the Company in accelerating organic growth and pursuing strategic acquisitions.”

As part of the investment in OTR, Dan Para, former chairman of Magnate Worldwide, will be co-investing and joining the board of OTR.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to CIVC on the transaction. Deloitte Corporate Finance, LLC acted as OTR’s financial advisor. Vedder Price P.C. served as legal counsel to OTR.

Based in Chicago, CIVC Partners invests in middle-market companies mainly in the business services sector.