CIVC Partners invests in insurance distribution holding company Signers National

The capital infusion will be used by Signers for expansion.

Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor to Signers National on this transaction while Locke Lord served as legal counsel

Ropes & Gray and Foley & Lardner served as legal counsel to CIVC

Based in Chicago, CIVC Partners invests in middle market companies in the business services sector

CIVC Partners has made a minority investment in New York City-based Signers National, a holding company for a tech-enabled insurance distribution platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

The capital infusion will be used by Signers for expansion.

“Signers has an impressive and proven track record of serving the non-profit and human service community,” said Marc McManus, a partner at CIVC, in a statement. “We look forward to supporting the Company in its next stage of growth as Josh and team continue to build on their mission to protect organizations that positively affect people’s lives.”

Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor to Signers National on this transaction while Locke Lord served as legal counsel. Ropes & Gray and Foley & Lardner served as legal counsel to CIVC.

Based in Chicago, CIVC Partners invests in middle market companies in the business services sector. Since 1989, CIVC has invested over $2.1 billion in 77 platforms.