CIVC Partners invests in managed services provider Highstreet

CIVC Partners has made an investment in Rockville, Maryland-based Highstreet, a managed services provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the transaction, Marc McManus, a partner at CIVC, said in a statement, “Highstreet is a rapidly growing implementation and managed services provider with an exceptional track record of exceeding client expectations driven by deep technical expertise and end user focus. We are excited to partner with Nick and Ben to support the Company in accelerating organic growth and pursuing strategic acquisitions.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to CIVC on the transaction. Guggenheim Securities acted as Highstreet’s financial advisor, and Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to Highstreet.

Based in Chicago, CIVC Partners invests in middle-market companies in the business services sector.