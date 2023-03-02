Clairvest Group invests $32m in Bluetree Dental

The investment will be used to accelerate Bluetree's growth.

Canadian private equity firm Clairvest Group has invested $32 million in Bluetree Dental, a Reno, Nevada-based multi-specialty, pediatric and orthodontics-focused dental service organization.

The investment will be used to accelerate Bluetree’s growth.

Bluetree was founded in 2012 by Steve DeLong, Brent Corbridge and Lance Bruntz, all of whom have rolled significant equity alongside Clairvest in the transaction.

Bluetree Dental has 45 plus offices centered in the Mountain West region of the U.S.

On the investment, Robbie Isenberg, managing director of Clairvest, said in a statement, “We have known the Bluetree management team for over three years and we are excited to partner with these owner-operators who share an aligned vision. The Company has shown impressive growth over the past few years and the team has a strong track record of building a scalable platform.”

Clairvest Group was founded in 1987.