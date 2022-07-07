Clark joins Iron Path as partner

In his new role, Clark will lead investment initiatives with a focus on businesses in the specialty industrials sector.

Iron Path Capital has hired Ted Clark as a partner. In his new role, Clark will lead investment initiatives with a focus on businesses in the specialty industrials sector.

Clark joins Iron Path after stepping down as executive vice president and chief operating officer and transitioning to an advisory role with H.B. Fuller Company, a global specialty chemical company founded in 1887.

Clark joined H.B. Fuller following its 2017 acquisition of Royal Adhesives and Sealants (a platform Clark founded with Quad-C Management in 2003), where he served as president and CEO.

“Before joining H.B. Fuller, I spent nearly 15 years working with world-class private equity firms including Quad-C, Arsenal and American Securities,” Clark said in a statement. “I was attracted to Iron Path because of its unique strategy in the lower middle-market, its highly capable team, and its differentiated approach to private equity partnerships. I’m excited to lead deals in specialty industrials to help founders and management teams scale great businesses.”

Iron Path Capital was founded in 2021 and focuses on lower-middle-market investments across the healthcare and specialty industrial sectors. The firm has offices in Nashville and Charlottesville, Virginia.