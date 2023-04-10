Clearlake-backed Cornerstone OnDemand taps Leger as CMO

Based in Santa Monica, California, Cornerstone OnDemand is a provider of learning and talent experience solutions.

In his new role, Leger will play a central role in elevating Cornerstone’s brand, scaling demand and customer growth

Leger recently served as the CMO of Mimecast

Based in California, Clearlake Capital invests in communications, healthcare, and industrial companies

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, which is backed by Clearlake Capital, has named Bernd Leger as chief marketing officer.

Based in Santa Monica, California, Cornerstone OnDemand is a provider of learning and talent experience solutions.

In his new role, Leger will play a central role in elevating Cornerstone’s brand, scaling demand and customer growth.

Leger recently served as the CMO of Mimecast. Prior to that, Bernd was CMO at Nexthink.

“It’s a privilege to help lead a company like Cornerstone that is unwavering in its commitment to building a customer-centric brand and transforming the talent landscape,” said Leger, in a statement. “With an undeniable amount of change happening across the industry, Cornerstone is uniquely positioned with the knowledge, skills and abilities needed to take the company and its global customer base to even greater levels.”

Based in California, Clearlake Capital invests in communications, healthcare, and industrial companies. The private equity firm was founded in 2006.