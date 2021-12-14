Clearlake-backed Dude Solutions buys Facility Health

Dude Solutions, which is backed by Clearlake Capital, has acquired Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Facility Health Inc, a solutions provider transforming physical environments through strategic capital and asset planning.

Dude Solutions, which is backed by Clearlake Capital, has acquired Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Facility Health Inc, a solutions provider transforming physical environments through strategic capital and asset planning. No financial terms were disclosed.

Cary, NC – December 14, 2021 – Dude Solutions, a SaaS provider of cloud-based operations management solutions, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates “Clearlake”), today announced it has acquired Facility Health, Inc. (FHI), a solutions provider transforming physical environments through strategic capital and asset planning. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2016 and based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Facility Health helps facility and finance teams use real-time, data-driven intelligence to mitigate facility and asset risk and solve the capital planning puzzle. The company’s software solution, the Origin™ Decision HUB™, provides executives with predictive CapEx and OpEx investment models using a proprietary Health Index calculation for each asset that is continuously monitored and updated. This provides executives with real-time analysis of assets, the ability to monitor maintenance and repair performance, and forecasting of asset useful life.

The acquisition of Facility Health will expand Dude Solutions’ offering to midmarket and enterprise level healthcare organizations, strengthen the company’s North American footprint, and with its Strategic Asset Management (SAM) Capital Predictor solution, expand the complementary offerings to other industries.

“This acquisition enhances our focus to support the enterprise asset management industry and serve the unsung heroes of the operations industry,” said Kevin Kemmerer, chief executive officer at Dude Solutions. “Facility Health, unlike other industry offerings, combines operational data with additional (or “supplemental”) organizational data for real-time analysis of assets, supporting holistic capital planning and making it easy to communicate insights on asset risk and planning directly with the C-suite.”

Christian Fernando, president, and chief executive officer of Facility Health, said, “We are excited to be aligned with Dude Solutions’ vision of the importance of strategic asset management to deliver actionable insights to mitigate risk in real-time. With Dude Solutions’ exceptional market reputation and strategic asset management expertise, we see a tremendous market opportunity to position Origin as the de facto solution for capital asset management in healthcare.”

“The combination of Dude Solutions and Facility Health brings together deep experience in the strategic asset and operations management industries, to offer a more comprehensive portfolio of software solutions for our clients,” said Prashant Mehrotra, Partner and Managing Director, and Paul Huber, Principal, of Clearlake. “We have seen among our customer base how the pandemic and related dislocation has put pressure and strain on the infrastructure and resources within the healthcare industry in particular, and only highlights the importance of capital and asset planning software in mitigating risk and balancing short and long-term improvements. We believe Dude Solutions will leverage the product investments Facility Health has made in its proprietary Health Index solution and further expand the company’s go-to-market solutions and deliver on its mission of supporting the enterprise asset management industry.”

District Capital Partners acted as the buyside advisor to Dude Solutions.

