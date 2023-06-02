Clearlake-backed Springs Window Fashions buys manufacturer Sunburst Shutters & Window Fashions

Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital targets the technology, industrials and consumer sectors

Springs Window Fashions, which is backed by Clearlake Capital Group, has acquired Las Vegas-based Sunburst Shutters & Window Fashions, a maker of shutters and other custom window treatments. No financial terms were disclosed.

Middleton, Wisconsin-based Springs is a provider of custom window coverings.

“The acquisition of Sunburst represents another milestone in Springs’ journey to become the global leader in custom window treatments and technologies,” said José E. Feliciano, co-founder and managing partner, and Colin Leonard, partner and managing director at Clearlake, in a statement.

Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital targets the technology, industrials and consumer sectors. Based in Santa Monica, California, Clearlake currently has over $70 billion of assets under management.