Clearlake, Crosspoint and TA-backed DigiCert closes deal for DNS Made Easy

Private equity-backed DigiCert has completed the acquisition of DNS Made Easy, a global provider of Domain Name System services for enterprises, including Twilio, Palo Alto Networks and Under Armour. Clearlake Capital Group, Crosspoint Capital Partners and TA Associates are all investors in DigiCert.

“DNS management is essential for digital business, adding DNS Made Easy and its best-in-class solutions is further solidifying DigiCert’s role as the defining company in digital trust,” said Deepika Chauhan, executive vice president of DigiCert. “The combination of core web services — enhanced DNS management and DigiCert’s industry-leading certificate lifecycle management — provides a compelling solution to better service our customers and simplify certificate renewal.”

Greg Clark, Managing Partner at Crosspoint Capital Partners and Chairman of DigiCert’s Board of Directors said, “The integration of DigiCert and DNS Made Easy adds value to customers. This strategic acquisition showcases our commitment, in partnership with Clearlake, TA and the DigiCert team, to drive growth and expand DigiCert’s product offering.”