Clearlake invests in collision repair service provider Crash Champions

Clearlake Capital Group has made an investment in Crash Champions, a collision repair service provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

This marks Clearlake’s second investment in the collision repair industry, having recently announced the capital infusion and debt recapitalization of Service King, a collision repair platform.

Following closing and integration, Crash Champions will operate over 550 total locations across 35 states and the District of Columbia under the Crash Champions name and banner.

Crash Champions was founded in 1999 by Matt Ebert.

“Today is an exciting day for Crash Champions and another major milestone in our growth story,” said Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, in a statement. “This strategic combination further enhances our ability to serve our customers and insurance partners while creating advancement opportunities for our team members across both organizations.”

Crash Champions operates 218 state-of-the-art centers across 20 states—including: California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oregon, Washington, and Wisconsin—as well as Washington, DC.

Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital’s core target sectors are industrials, technology, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $72 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with affiliates in Dallas, London and Dublin.