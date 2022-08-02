Clearlight-backed ICS acquires managed IT services firm Cards Technology

Cards was founded in 2000

ClearLight Partners invests in middle-market companies

Since its inception, ClearLight has raised $900 million in capital across three funds from a single limited partner

ICS, a portfolio company of ClearLight Partners, has acquired Ocean City, Maryland-based Cards Technology, a provider of managed IT services to small to medium businesses. No financial terms were disclosed.

Cards was founded in 2000 and offers managed IT and cybersecurity services, hardware and software procurement, cloud solutions, and a wide array of ancillary technologies such as telephone systems and security cameras.

On the transaction, Kyle Burke, a partner at ClearLight said in a statement: “Kevin Blake and the ICS team have been outstanding partners. We see continued secular tailwinds for the IT managed services space, and believe Cards is an excellent complement to the ICS business.”

ICS is a provider of IT managed services, cybersecurity, cloud migration and other project-based services, and hardware and software reselling for small to medium-sized organizations. ICS was founded in 1986 and is currently led by 20+ year industry veteran Kevin Blake.

ClearLight Partners is a private equity firm in Southern California that invests in established, profitable middle-market companies with significant growth potential. Since its inception, ClearLight has raised $900 million in capital across three funds from a single limited partner.