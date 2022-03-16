Clearview-backed OVS buys Clearwater Irrigation Supply

Orchard & Vineyard Supply, which is backed by Clearview Capital, has acquired Salem, Oregon-based Clearwater Irrigation Supply, an agricultural irrigation solutions provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Stamford, CT, March 16, 2022 — Clearview Capital Fund III, L.P. (“Fund III”) announced today the acquisition of Clearwater Irrigation Supply (“Clearwater”) by its portfolio company, Orchard & Vineyard Supply (“OVS”). The transaction closed on March 1, 2022.

Clearwater is a full-service agricultural irrigation solutions provider supporting specialty crop growers in Oregon’s Willamette Valley and beyond with their irrigation and water management needs, from pumps and filters to field materials. Clearwater is based in Salem, Oregon, and was founded in 2015 by Andrey Kaya, who will continue to lead the business under OVS.

OVS is a leading agricultural solutions provider offering a broad range of trellis and fabrics systems, irrigation and water systems, agronomy, and farm management services. OVS’ mission is to be a value-added partner for specialty crop growers through a comprehensive offering of innovative and competitively priced products and services.

Headquartered in McMinnville, Oregon, OVS operates out of sixteen retail locations and multiple distribution centers in Washington, Oregon, California and New York and services growers nationwide through its e-commerce platform, www.orchardvalleysupply.com.

“Clearwater represents the company’s seventh acquisition to-date, and the fourth acquisition of a complementary solutions provider focused on agricultural water systems,” said Matt Rumilly, Partner at Clearview Capital. “Management identified water pumping and irrigation systems as an area for growth, and we’re pleased to have supported this initiative both organically and through acquisitions.”

Mr. Kaya stated, “To all Clearwater’s loyal and valued customers, thank you for helping us grow this business and for allowing us to serve you for the last seven years. I’m excited to join the OVS team, along with the entire Clearwater organization. With this acquisition, and the many offerings by OVS, we believe we’ll be able to better serve your irrigation needs, and more.”

“Clearwater has an excellent reputation in the Willamette Valley, and we are extremely excited to add Andrey and his team to the OVS family,” added Corey Coad, OVS President. “We look forward to continuing to provide Clearwater’s clients with the same high-quality level of service they expect, as well as giving them access to the wide variety of products and services OVS has to offer.”

Clearview Capital Fund III, L.P. is a $325 million committed fund raised in 2013.

