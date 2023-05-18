Clearview recaps manufacturer Inventive

Inventive will continue to be led by Chuck Ceccarelli, the company’s executive director and founder, who retained a significant equity stake in the business.

Clearview Capital has recapitalized Inventive, an Idaho-based maker of products for the towing, fishing, ATV/UTV and garage end-markets. No financial terms were disclosed.

Inventive will continue to be led by Chuck Ceccarelli, the company’s executive director and founder, who retained a significant equity stake in the recapitalized business.

“We are excited to be partnering with Chuck and the rest of the Inventive team,” said Matt Blevins, managing partner of Clearview Capital, in a statement. “Inventive’s domestic manufacturing capabilities coupled with the Vertikal Brands team’s market expertise, product development capabilities and marketing proficiency will enable the Company to continue to expand into broader markets and accelerate growth. The company’s valuable brand portfolio and longstanding relationships with customers create a differentiated position in the market that will facilitate meaningful growth for years to come.”

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, Clearview invests in the lower middle market. Clearview was founded in 1999.