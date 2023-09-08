Clinical trial site network Tekton snags investment from Havencrest

Edgemont Partners served as financial advisor to Tekton on the deal while Lincoln International served as financial advisor to Havencrest.

Tekton was founded in 2006

Based in Dallas, Dallas-based Havencrest Capital Management invests in healthcare

The firm has approximately $600 million of assets under management

Havencrest Capital Management has made a majority investment in Tekton Research LLC, a Austin-based clinical trial site network. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 2006, Tekton conducts clinical trials across several therapeutic areas, including vaccines and infectious disease, neurology, endocrinology, immunology and dermatology, among others.

On the investment, Dylan C. Erdle, a principal of Havencrest, said in a statement, “Tekton is a market leader in patient access, enrollment and retention, thanks largely to the dedication of its superb principal investigators and clinical research coordinators. We are honored to support this team as Tekton continues its growth into new embedded sites and therapeutic areas.”

