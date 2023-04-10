Club Pilates franchisee Spartan secures over $30m from Snapdragon

The funding will be used to fuel Spartan's Club Pilates expansion as well as to acquire and build other health and wellness concepts.

Snapdragon and Spartan first partnered in June 2021

Snapdragon Capital Partners has invested over $30 million in Spartan Fitness Holdings Inc, a boutique fitness platform.

The funding will be used to fuel Spartan’s Club Pilates expansion as well as to acquire and build other health and wellness concepts.

Since opening its first Club Pilates in March 2019 in Frisco, Texas, Spartan now owns and operates 60 Club Pilates studios across Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Massachusetts, Missouri, and Illinois.

“Xponential is one of the strongest partners in franchising today, and David has been a top operator in the system for a number of years,” said Mark Grabowski, managing partner of Snapdragon, in a statement. “We’re eager to support David’s vision for Spartan as the Company continues to grow via new builds and acquisitions, while delivering a superior experience for consumers searching for health & wellness services.”

Snapdragon and Spartan first partnered in June 2021, growing the initial platform from six Club Pilates studios to 60 units in under two years, with another 40 area development rights to be built.

