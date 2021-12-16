CNL Strategic Capital buys Clarion

CNL Strategic Capital has acquired Clarion Safety Systems, a Milford, Pennsylvania-based provider of product safety labels and facility safety signs and tags. No financial terms were disclosed. Mesirow was financial advisor to Clarion on the deal. Clarion was backed by Promus Equity Partners.

PRESS RELEASE

CHICAGO, December 16, 2021 – Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Clarion Safety Systems, LLC (“Clarion” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Promus Equity Partners (“Promus Equity”), on its sale to CNL Strategic Capital, LLC which is sub-managed by Levine Leichtman Strategic Capital, LLC (“LLSC”). LLSC is an affiliate of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (“LLCP”), a global independent investment firm that has managed approximately $12.8 billion of institutional capital since inception.

Headquartered in Milford, PA, Clarion leverages decades of regulatory compliance and visual safety standards expertise to design and manufacture premium product safety labels and workplace signage solutions for original equipment manufacturers, facility owners and employers. The Company serves a variety of markets, including food & beverage, e-commerce, military & defense, electronics, life sciences, as well as robotics & automation, which is generating significant tailwinds and supporting robust growth. With more than 30 years of safety standards experience and a comprehensive portfolio of safety systems, labels, signs and services, the Company provides full-service safety expertise that plays a vital role in enhancing workplace safety and significantly reducing liability risk for its customers across all markets.

Steve Brown, Partner of Promus Equity, said “Mesirow offered unwavering support throughout this transaction, utilizing their long-standing relationships and expertise within the industrial label and safety markets to identify the ideal partner to facilitate Clarion’s continued growth as a front runner in visual safety solutions. We valued our partnership with the Company and look forward to its further achievements.”

“This new partnership is a great opportunity for our employees, shareholders and customers alike, and the effective guidance provided by Mesirow’s team was instrumental in bringing this partnership to fruition,” added Ron Crawford, CEO of Clarion. “We are eager to begin working with the LLSC team to build an even more comprehensive portfolio of products and services that will further our mission of reducing risk and protecting people while continuing to accelerate the positive business outcomes from our operation.”

The sale of Clarion to CNL Strategic Capital, LLC represents another successful assignment completed by Mesirow Investment Banking and highlights the firm’s expertise within the industrials and paper, plastics and packaging sectors. Committed to leveraging extensive sector-specific expertise across industry groups and nurturing deep long-standing relationships, Mesirow has a proven track record of completing highly tailored and successful transactions on behalf of clients.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain’s Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron’s.

About Clarion Safety Systems

Clarion Safety Systems is a worldwide leader in product and workplace safety communication. Clarion designs and produces product safety labels and facility safety signs and tags – along with offering complementary solutions and services like safety and risk assessments – needed to reduce risk and protect people. The company also provides a wide range of printing services outside of the safety realm, addressing identification, branding, dataplates, serialization and more, to add value for its customers. With 30 years of safety standards leadership, Clarion Safety has unparalleled knowledge of national and international best practices and codes to meet specific regulatory requirements, from OSHA, ANSI and ISO to WEEE, RoHS and REACH. Its corporate headquarters and state-of-the-art production facility are located in Milford, PA, and products are made in the U.S.A. The company is a registered ISO 9001:2015 manufacturer and offers top 3M materials. For more information, visit www.clarionsafety.com.