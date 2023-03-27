CNL Strategic Capital medical products firm TacMed

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders advised Guardian and TacMed while William Blair acted as TacMed Solutions’ financial advisor

Based in Pennsylvania, Guardian Capital Partners invests in the lower middle market

CNL Strategic Capital has acquired Anderson, South Carolina-based Tactical Medical Solutions, a maker of medical products. The seller was Guardian Capital Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Peter Haabestad, co-founder and managing partner at Guardian, said in a statement, “It was a pleasure to partner with TacMed Solutions’ founder, Ross Johnson, and the rest of the company’s executive management team to help grow the business, diversify its product offering, complete multiple add-on acquisitions, and help guide the company to the next level. In a little over four years, TacMed Solutions grew revenue by almost 2.5x while at the same time expanded its gross margin percentage and materially diversified the company’s global customer base.

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders advised Guardian and TacMed and William Blair acted as TacMed Solutions’ financial advisor.

