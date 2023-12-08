Coastal Amusements snags investment from Surge Private Equity

NorthCoast Mezzanine and Minnesota Bank & Trust provided financing for the transaction

Based in Dallas, Surge was founded in 2017

Surge Private Equity has made an investment in Coastal Amusements, Inc, a New Jersey-based provider of coin-operated ticket and prize redemption games. No financial terms were disclosed.

NorthCoast Mezzanine and Minnesota Bank & Trust provided financing to complete the transaction. BakerHostetler and Moss Adams acted as lead counsel and financial diligence advisor, respectively. CoView Capital, a Manhattan-based investment bank, acted as sole advisor to Coastal.

“We look forward to this partnership with Coastal to help guide the company to its next phase of growth. Our extensive industry experience and network provide us with unique insights into the sector,” said Juan Pablo Andrade, a vice president at Surge in a statement. “Sal and Lenny, who will remain with the company, have created an impressive business over the past 35 years, and we are excited to be a part of the continued success.”

