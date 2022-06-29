Cobepa buys family business Salice

Salice posted consolidated revenues of more than $210 million in 2021

Arturo Salice founded the business in 1926 and it has been family-run since

Present in 10 countries with 12 foreign subsidiaries

Cobepa has bought a majority stake in Italian furniture fitting, opening systems, and wardrobe accessories manufacturer Salice.

Salice has three production sites in Italy, a presence in 10 countries and 12 foreign subsidiaries. Salice exports to over 90 countries and recorded net sales of approximately $230 million in 2021 with a consolidated revenue of more than $210 million.

Cobepa is a private equity firm headquartered in Brussels. It has over $4.4 billion net asset value. It looks to make $50 million to $300 million equity investments with upsides up to $500 million. Cobepa invests across sectors in the US and Europe.

“We found in Salice a perfect example of Italian industrial excellence,“ said Jean-Marie Laurent Josi, CEO of Cobepa. “We are proud to support them in their growth path.”

“This transaction represents a significant turning point in the history of Salice,” said a joint statement by owners Francesca, Massimo and Sergio Salice. “We are convinced that this new development phase starting today will offer the widest opportunities for growth.”