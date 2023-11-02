Comprehensive Rehab Consultants secures investment from York Private Equity

CRC’s co-founders Dr. Omar Osman and Rehan Azhar will remain owners of the business and continue to lead the company.

York Private Equity has made an investment in Comprehensive Rehab Consultants, a U.S-based physiatry, psychiatry, and care transition group. No financial terms were disclosed.

CRC’s co-founders Dr. Omar Osman and Rehan Azhar will remain owners of the business and continue to lead the company.

“CRC has done an extraordinary job of establishing itself as one of the premier clinical providers serving the post-acute sector since Omar and Rehan founded the business three years ago,” said Seth Pearson, managing director at York Private Equity in a statement. “Our investment aligns with York’s strategy of backing founders, management teams, and their businesses in the healthcare services sector to create opportunities for superior clinical outcomes, accelerate existing organic growth plans, enter new service lines, and expand into new geographies.”

William Blair acted as the sell-side investment banking advisor to CRC. Pennant Park provided debt financing for the transaction.

CRC was founded in 2020.

York Private Equity, the private investing arm of York Capital Management, primarily targets control investments in middle-market businesses.