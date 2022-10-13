Comvest backs engineering and environmental consulting firm GAI

AEC Advisors LLC acted as financial advisor to GAI while Greenberg Traurig, LLP, served as legal advisor

Comvest backs middle-market companies

Comvest Partners has made an investment in GAI Consultants Inc, an engineering, planning and environmental consulting services firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

GAI was founded in 1958.

“GAI is a perennial leader with a sterling reputation and an impressive record of performance over its long history,” said Lee Bryan, a senior partner at Comvest, in a statement. “Comvest believes GAI is especially well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities ahead in the infrastructure services sector due to the strength of the Company’s significant capabilities and the expertise, client focus, and commitment to excellence of its terrific employees. We are excited to invest meaningfully in GAI’s growth and to work with leadership to execute the Company’s next phase of expansion.”

GAI Chairman and CEO Gary M. DeJidas will continue to lead GAI alongside GAI’s existing leadership team.

AEC Advisors LLC acted as financial advisor to GAI while Greenberg Traurig, LLP, served as legal advisor. Akerman LLP served as legal advisor to Comvest.

Comvest invests in middle-market companies throughout North America since 2000. Comvest manages more than $7.7 billion in assets, and has invested over $8.7 billion since inception. The firm is based in West Palm Beach.