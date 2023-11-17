Comvest Credit Partners supports Authentic Restaurant Brands’ take-private Fiesta Restaurant Group buyout

The financing was also used to support the ongoing operations of the business.

Founded in 1988, Pollo Tropical is a Latin-Caribbean-style restaurant operator with a focus on citrus-marinated grilled chicken

Comvest Credit Partners is the direct lending platform of Comvest Partners

Comvest Credit targets middle-market companies

Comvest Credit Partners provided a $115 million credit facility to back Authentic Restaurant Brands’ take-private acquisition of Fiesta Restaurant Group, the parent company of Pollo Tropical.

Authentic Restaurant Brands is a portfolio company of Garnett Station Partners.

The financing was also used to support the ongoing operations of the business.

Founded in 1988, Pollo Tropical is a Latin-Caribbean-style restaurant operator with a focus on citrus-marinated grilled chicken. The company operates more than 130 locations throughout Florida and franchises over 20 units internationally in Puerto Rico, Central America, South America and the Bahamas.

“Pollo Tropical marks our sixth successful transaction alongside Garnett Station, a sponsor with significant investment and operating expertise in the restaurant space,” said Nick McClelland, a managing direcdtor and co-head of consumer & retail at Comvest in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to build our relationship with the team in support of Pollo Tropical’s growth.”

Founded in 2013, Garnett Station Partners manages over $2 billion of assets.

Comvest Credit Partners is the direct lending platform of Comvest Partners. Comvest Credit targets middle-market companies.

Based in West Palm Beach, Comvest Partners manages more than $9.5 billion in assets.