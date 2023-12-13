Comvest Partners exits manufacturer Systems Control

Hubbell Incorporated is a manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions located in Shelton, Connecticut.

Comvest Partners has sold Systems Control, an Iron Mountain, Michigan-based maker of substation control and relay panels, to Hubbell Incorporated. No financial terms were disclosed.

Comvest acquired Systems Control in 2018.

“This successful outcome highlights Comvest’s expertise in helping companies achieve their growth objectives as well as our investment leadership in the infrastructure services space. We are excited for Systems Control’s future as part of Hubbell,” added Maneesh Chawla, a managing partner at Comvest in a statement.

Harris Williams LLC and Lincoln International LLC served as financial advisors to Systems Control, and McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal advisor. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as financial advisor to Hubbell, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as legal advisor.

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Comvest invests in the middle market. Currently, Comvest manages more than $9.9 billion in assets.