Comvest Partners recruits Asfour as partner

Comvest Partners has named Charles Asfour as a partner. He is based in Comvest’s Chicago office.

Prior to joining Comvest, Asfour founded Aves Capital Management, L.P., a Chicago-based manager of special situation oriented structured capital investments and funds. Before founding Aves, Asfour spent nearly a decade at Victory Park Capital Advisors, LLC. Prior to Victory Park, Asfour held several other positions within the private equity and investment banking industries, including with Code Hennessy & Simmons, LLC, and JPMorgan Securities, Inc.

“We are very excited to welcome Charlie to Comvest,” said Greg Reynolds, a partner and co-head of direct lending of Comvest Credit Partners, in a statement. “Charlie brings a proven track record and deep experience executing and managing special opportunities investments in high-quality middle-market companies in the industry sectors Comvest targets. With his skill set, knowledge, and industry relationships, he is a great complement to our Comvest Special Opportunities team as we continue to expand our reach providing flexible capital solutions to companies with unique operational or growth needs.”

Comvest invests in middle-market companies throughout North America. Comvest manages more than $8.9 billion in assets.