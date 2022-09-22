Concord Health Partners recruits Schulz as managing director

In this role, Schulz will support the firm's investment activities, including sourcing and executing on portfolio company acquisitions and supporting platform investments.

Concord Health Partners, a healthcare focused investment firm, has named Robert B. Schulz as managing director. In this role, Schulz will support the firm’s investment activities, including sourcing and executing on portfolio company acquisitions and supporting platform investments.

Schulz joins Concord after 25 years in healthcare private equity including co-founding healthcare investment firms CB Health Ventures and Health Enterprise Partners.

“Concord’s unique approach and leading healthcare LP base have uniquely positioned the Firm as a value-add strategic partner to its portfolio companies,” said Schulz, in a statement. “In my more than two decades of investing in healthcare, the ability to work collaboratively with both portfolio companies and LPs has never been more critical. James and the Concord team have established an incredible track record of doing just that to drive growth across its portfolio, and I look forward to helping the firm continue its evolution as a leading investment platform in the healthcare space.”

Most recently, he served as co-founder of CB Health Ventures and Health Enterprise Partners, which were established in 1997 and 2006, respectively. Previously, Schulz served as president and chief operating officer of Harris & Harris Group, a publicly traded investment firm, and spent 10 years as an investment banker at The First Boston Corporation (now Credit Suisse).