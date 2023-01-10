Concord Health Partners recruits Trivedi as special advisor

Dr. Trivedi will also support Concord’s portfolio company management teams to help improve offerings and drive adoption of products and services

Dr. Trivedi is the president and CEO of Sheppard Pratt and the board chair of the National Association for Behavioral Healthcare. As Special Advisor, Dr. Trivedi will work closely with the Concord investment team to help identify potential investments. He will also support Concord’s portfolio company management teams to help improve offerings and drive adoption of products and services.

“COVID-19 clearly exacerbated the challenges of behavioral health and further exposed the need for expanded access to care and new innovative solutions that will improve quality and outcomes. Health care providers and payors are now more than ever focused on addressing the critical need of behavioral health in the U.S.” said James Olsen, founder and managing partner at Concord in a statement. “Dr. Trivedi is one of the foremost experts in the field of behavioral health, and his addition further differentiates our expertise in the healthcare investment space and highlights the strength of our strategic model.”

Concord Health Partners is based in Summit, New Jersey and Nashville.