Constellation Software’s Harris buys Primus-backed MedHost

N Harris Computer Corp (Harris) has acquired MedHost, a Nashville, Tennessee-based provider of electronic health records and healthcare IT solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

The acquisition includes MedTeam Solutions, a service provider specializing in application, revenue cycle, IT and security management. Harris will continue to operate MedHost as a stand-alone business headquartered in Tennessee.

The deal provides an exit to Primus Capital, an Atlanta-based private equity firm. Primus acquired MedHost in a recapitalization transaction in October 2007.

Harris, a vertical market software provider, is an affiliate of Constellation Software, a Toronto-based acquirer of software businesses. The purchase of MedHost will enhance the company’s healthcare suite, Harris said in a statement.

“MedHost and its dedicated employees have built strong relationships and partnerships in community healthcare across the US. With this acquisition, our objective is to ensure an environment where those partnerships continue to thrive,” said Harris portfolio leader Santina Allen.

OM Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to MedHost.