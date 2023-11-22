Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners unveils renewables platform Horizon

Based in Calgary, Horizon New Energy will be a power producer that owns both operational projects and a growing pipeline of projects under construction and in development.

Horizon New Energy will assume responsibility for the development of CIP’s existing 1.2 gigawatts of development assets in Alberta

Horizon’s development efforts will be led by Shannon Wever

CIP’s flagship funds will provide capital for the growth of Horizon and for project development

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has launched Horizon New Energy, a dedicated platform for the development and realization of renewable energy projects in Canada.

Based in Calgary, Horizon will be an independent power producer that owns both operational projects and a growing pipeline of projects under construction and in development. It will assume responsibility for the development of CIP’s existing 1.2 gigawatts of development assets in Alberta.

The launch of Horizon builds on top of CIP’s initiatives in Canada, including development of Travers Solar, a solar project, and construction of Buffalo Plains, an onshore wind project.

Horizon’s development efforts will be led by Shannon Wever. Wever joins from Enmax Energy, where she led renewable energy development efforts.

CIP’s flagship funds will provide capital for the growth of Horizon and for project development.

“Horizon is an important step in our efforts to develop renewable energy projects in Canada that will provide local jobs and clean, renewable energy for many years to come,” said Tim Evans, partner and head of North America at CIP, in a statement.

Denmark’s CIP is a fund manager specializing in greenfield renewable energy investments. It focuses on offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy and power-to-x.